Roman Anthony Or Kristian Campbell? Red Sox Fans Decide Rookie Of The Year Favorite
It's always exciting to have a Rookie of the Year candidate on your team. As the 2025 season approaches, the Boston Red Sox appear to have two.
The Red Sox's two top prospects, outfielder Roman Anthony and utility player Kristian Campbell, both set the minor leagues on fire in 2024. Both will debut in the majors this season, barring unforeseen setbacks, and both are among pundits' top choices for the Rookie of the Year Award.
Obviously, Red Sox fans would love to see both play well enough to be in the running for the honor. But the interesting question to ponder is this: if it comes down to a competition between the two of them, who will take home the prize?
Red Sox fans got the chance to weigh in on that topic this week.
MassLive's Christopher Smith published a poll on X (formerly Twitter) asking fans which Red Sox rookie had the best shot to win Rookie of the Year. It was Campbell who narrowly edged Anthony, 54.2 percent to 42.4 percent.
There were 705 votes cast in a 24-hour span. Shortstop Marcelo Mayer, Boston's third-ranked prospect, got 3.4 percent of the vote.
The logic for Campbell winning is the fact that he has a more clear path to playing time right at the beginning of the season. He is in an open competition with Vaughn Grissom for the starting second base job, whereas the Red Sox have a deep outfield group that Anthony will eventually have to break into,
Anthony has the higher prospect pedigree now and has been on fans' radar for a couple years now. But Campbell, who is two years older, positively rocketed through the minors in 2024, putting up a ridiculous .997 OPS across three levels of competition.
If either wins, Red Sox fans will be overjoyed. And the success of the two youngsters could be hugely influential to Boston's chances of breaking their three-year playoff drought.
