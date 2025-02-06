ESPN Makes 'Bold Prediction' For Red Sox Top Prospect Roman Anthony's 2025 Season
If there's one thing Boston Red Sox fans can get unabashedly excited about, it's the debuts of their superstar prospects.
The consensus top prospect in the Red Sox organization is Roman Anthony, a 20-year-old outfielder whose bat has carried him through the minor leagues and improved at every level. Some sites consider him the number-one prospect not only for Boston, but in all of baseball.
Because he's still so young, and given the fact that the Red Sox have a deep outfield as is, Anthony isn't expected to start the season at the major league level. So what would a reasonable expectation look like once he eventually debuts?
ESPN prospect evaluator Kiley McDaniel gave his take in an article of "bold predictions" published Wednesday. McDaniel predicted that Anthony would be one of five top prospects to play at least half of the Major League Baseball season and accrue at least 1.5 wins above replacement (WAR).
"Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony (No. 2) and Orioles third baseman Coby Mayo (No. 8) rank among the top 10 prospects in the entire sport, so this wouldn't be shocking for them, but neither is expected to break camp with their big league club, so it's unclear how much MLB time they'll get," McDaniel wrote.
"I think both will force their way into roster spots after dominating in Triple-A, and hit the ground running."
Last season, Anthony slashed .291/.396/.498 in 119 minor-league games, and did his best work after his August promotion to Triple-A. There, Anthony managed an incredible .463 on-base percentage with 45 hits, including 16 extra-base hits, in just 35 games.
It's never safe to rely on prospects to come up and produce, but the Red Sox's 2025 ceiling is heavily based on the eventual production of Anthony and fellow top prospect Kristian Campbell when they arrive in Boston.
If Anthony does what he appears to be capable of, the Red Sox could become the scariest lineup in the American League.
