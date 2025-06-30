Remembering "The Cobra" Dave Parker With His Cards
When it comes to the Pittsburgh Pirates, there’s not a single player in all of the team’s storied history that was as larger-than-life than that of outfielder Dave Parker. Parker, known affectionately as “The Cobra” for his unmatched skill, unforgettable moments and highly memorable quotes, passed away on Saturday June 28th at age 74 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Over 19 major league seasons (between 1973 and 1991) Parker maintained a .290 career batting average, 339 home runs (one of which allegedly found its way in the coal car of a moving train), 2,712 hits, and 1,493 RBIs. In addition to his pretty impressive statistics, he was a 7-time All-Star, 2-time Batting Champ, 3-time Gold Glove Winner, 3-time Silver Slugger, and 2-time World Series Champ. It should also be noted that Dave Parker made history in 1985 by becoming MLB’s first-ever Home Run Derby Champ.
When it comes to his collectibles there are three cards that stand out. The first is his 1974 Topps Rookie Card, the second is his 1975 Topps Second-Year Card, and the third is his 1979 Topps Cards which reflects both his 1978 World Series win as well as his 1978 NL MVP win.
The 1974 Topps Rookie Card (Card No. 252) offers collectors the earliest glimpse of Parker before he was known as “The Cobra” as well as a sharp design that pops with accents of the Pirates team colors. From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $15-$20 while its PSA 10 counterpart has sold for $2,135.
The 1975 Topps Second-Year Card (Card No. 29) captures Parker swinging the bat prior to start of an upcoming game. From a design perspective the card offers a bold green background that accentuates the era from which it’s made. From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $3-$4 while its PSA 10 counterpart has recently sold for $450-$500.
The 1979 Topps Card (Card No. 430) gives collectors the opportunity to acquire Parker’s first card after coming off both a World Series & MVP season. From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $1.50-$2.25 while its PSA 10 counterpart has recently sold for average price of $570.
Parker, who will be enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown this summer, will be forever known as a favorite among fans as well as a favorite among collectors. His cards are considered corners of the era and his career will be forever remembered as triumphant, trailblazing and a testimony to the era in which he played.