Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Goes on Autograph Frenzy After Game 5 Win
Moments after the Oklahoma City Thunder bagged a crucial Game 5 win in the NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander surprised fans by signing their items. The thing is, the regular season MVP went wild and signed more than expected.
But before he went on a signing spree, Gilgeous-Alexander played a key part in helping OKC go home with the 120-109 win against the Pacers. The regular season MVP dropped 31 points on 43 percent shooting from the field, two rebounds, 10 assists, two steals, and four blocks in almost 38 minutes on the court.
After the game, though, was a different matter for the Canadian hooper. While most players have already gone to their respective locker rooms, Gilgeous-Alexander was out there mingling with the crowd and signing different types of memorabilia, such as jerseys, posters, and basketball cards, among others.
However, it wasn’t just for a handful of fans at all. Gilgeous-Alexander went out of his way to sign a total of 429 items after Game 5. As seen in a video shared by Find Your Trove on Instagram, the Thunder star took some time to elevate the experiences of these fans. As a result, the All-Star guard has garnered a lot of positive reactions for what he did.
Of course, it remains to be seen whether some or most of these signed items will make their way to the hobby. If they do and the Thunder win this season’s championship, expect prices for this memorabilia to fetch a high price in the market.
The State of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Cards in the Market
While the Thunder are projected to end the season on a high with a ring, the same can’t be said about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander cards in the market right now. According to a three-month graph by Card Ladder, his PSA 10 2018 Panini Prizm Silver rookie card has gone down by almost 25 percent from $1,203 to $905.
A possible reason for this downward slump is the common sentiment among collectors to sell SGA cards after Oklahoma City entered the playoffs as the favored team to win the championship. Naturally, those in the hobby who have collected the Thunder star capitalized on his strong chance to become a champion. As a result, the price of Gilgeous-Alexander’s staple rookie card took a nosedive from where it was last March.
The Verdict on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Rookie Cards
Even though Gilgeous-Alexander’s cards are down at the moment, it doesn’t mean they don’t have value anymore in the hobby. Keep in mind that the Thunder are only one win away from a ring, and their team is built to win more in the coming years. This means SGA has a chance to follow in the footsteps of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry in terms of winning two or more rings in the league.
If that happens, collectors can expect the Thunder star’s prices to stay at a certain level, much like how Giannis Antetokounmpo or Nikola Jokic rookie cards have managed to do so since both stars won their respective rings. In any case, SGA’s cards and the items he signed recently will have their value, especially if he leads OKC to their first ring in the modern era.