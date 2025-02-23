SI

College Ump Ripped for His Move Right After Tennessee Hitter's Huge Grand Slam

Andy Nesbitt

Tennessee's Levi Clark had some fun watching this ball travel to the moon.
One of the coolest feelings in sports has to be launching a baseball to the moon with the bases loaded in front of a ton of adoring fans. Tennessee freshman Levi Clark experienced that on Saturday when he crushed a go-ahead grand slam in the bottom of the eighth inning that led to the Vols' 7-3 win over Samford.

Clark did what most people would do in that situation: he watched the ball sail out of the park while very slowly making his way toward first base. The home plate ump wasn't a huge fan of that, as he quickly told Clark to get on his way.

First, here's the home run:

Here's a closer look at the ump quickly stepping in:

Not a huge deal but many fans wished the ump would have just let Clark enjoy the moment a little more before rounding the bases:

