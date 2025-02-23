College Ump Ripped for His Move Right After Tennessee Hitter's Huge Grand Slam
One of the coolest feelings in sports has to be launching a baseball to the moon with the bases loaded in front of a ton of adoring fans. Tennessee freshman Levi Clark experienced that on Saturday when he crushed a go-ahead grand slam in the bottom of the eighth inning that led to the Vols' 7-3 win over Samford.
Clark did what most people would do in that situation: he watched the ball sail out of the park while very slowly making his way toward first base. The home plate ump wasn't a huge fan of that, as he quickly told Clark to get on his way.
First, here's the home run:
Here's a closer look at the ump quickly stepping in:
Not a huge deal but many fans wished the ump would have just let Clark enjoy the moment a little more before rounding the bases: