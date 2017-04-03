College Basketball

Report: Patrick Ewing to be hired as next Georgetown head coach

SI Wire
Monday April 3rd, 2017

Patrick Ewing has been hired as the next head coach of Georgetown's men's basketball team, according to ESPN 980 in Washington D.C.

Multiple reporters also confirmed the hiring.

Ewing has been an associate head coach for the Charlotte Hornets since 2013. He played for Georgetown and led the Hoyas to a national title in 1984 to go along with Final Four appearances in 1982 and 1985.

Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical previously reported that Ewing had been in talks with Georgetown before their interview on Monday morning.

The Hoyas fired John Thompson III after failing to make the last two NCAA tournaments.

