College Basketball

Five-star center Mohamed Bamba commits to Texas

0:49 | College Basketball
Five-star center Mohamed Bamba commits to Texas
icon
Scooby Axson
Thursday May 18th, 2017

Five-star recruit Mohamed Bamba committed to the University of Texas, he announced in a post on the Players Tribune Thursday.

Bamba, a 7-foot center, from Harlem, N.Y. had offers from Duke, Michigan and Kentucky. He is ranked the third-overall prospect on the ESPN 300.

"Why Texas? Why would a kid from Harlem travel 1,750 miles from home to pursue his goals?" Bamba wrote on the Players Tribune. "The world is bigger than 94 by 50 feet, and we all agreed that Texas offers me an exceptional opportunity to blaze my own trail on the basketball front with the comfort of knowing that no matter what happens, I’ve got an unrivaled support network to lean on for whenever the ball stops bouncing."

The Longhorns finished 11–22 last season, the second year under head coach Shaka Smart.

Texas has four other four-star commits that have signed their letters of intent, which include guard Matt Coleman (ESPN 300, No. 29) and power forwards Jericho Sims (No. 64) and Royce Hamm (No. 79).

Texas is still waiting on the status of guard Andrew Jones, who declared for the NBA draft, but did not hire an agent. He has until May 24 to make his decision on whether to stay in the draft or return to school.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters