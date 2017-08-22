College Basketball

3-on-3 Tournament at Final Four to Offer College Seniors $100,000 in Prize Money

Dan Gartland
an hour ago

A handful of college basketball players will make some money at the Final Four but they won’t be the ones playing in the NCAA tournament. 

A Chicago-based marketing firm, Intersport, announced Tuesday that it is sponsoring a 3-on-3 basketball tournament in San Antonio during the Final Four next year. Only players who have exhausted their eligibility will be able to compete in the event, which will have a $100,000 prize pool. Players will be grouped into teams based on their collegiate conferences.

The Final Four is never the only show in town that weekend. The host city has traditionally been the site of the college dunk and three-point contests, as well as the college all-star game. Those events are typically held at a smaller college venue in or around the Final Four host city.

3-on-3 is an increasingly popular format for basketball, between Ice Cube’s Big3 league and the recent announcement that the sport will be included in the next Olympics. 

