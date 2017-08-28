Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson has an idea to help Texans who lost everything in Hurricane Harvey flooding.

Sampson is asking basketball coaches across the country, men’s and women’s, from high school to college, to send 20 T-shirts and 10 pairs of sneakers to his office—or as many shoes and shirts as they can. Sampson and his staff will then work to funnel the supplies to the appropriate charities.

In times of emergency, though, cash donations are more important than supplies, because money can be delivered instantly and used to purchase specific supplies. The University of Houston has also directed people how to make cash donations to reputable charities assisting with the recovery efforts.

The Houston area has been hit with more than 20 inches of rain as a result of Hurricane Harvey and the storm could drop as much as 50 inches of rain by the end of the week. More than 2,000 people have been rescued from floodwaters and at least eight have died as a result of the storm.