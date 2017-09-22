Five-star 2018 point guard Immanuel Quickley has committed to Kentucky. Quickley announced his choice on Scout.com.

The Maryland native is ranked 12th in ESPN's ranking for the class of 2018, and he's the No. 3 point guard in the class. Quickley selected the Wildcats over Kansas and Miami.

“I just picked Kentucky because of what Coach Cal has done with his point guards and what he’s done putting players like myself in situations to be in the NBA, it’s just crazy,” Quickley said of his choice.

Quickley was also familiar with Calipari from his time playing with the USA U19 national team this summer.

The point guard is Kentucky's first get for the class of 2018, but John Calipari secured the signatures of six five-star recruits and two four-stars from the class of 2017. Multiple players from that loaded class will likely declare for the NBA draft after one season, which should allow Quickley to earn playing time when he arrives in Lexington.