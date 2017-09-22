College Basketball

Five-Star Point Guard Immanuel Quickley Commits to Kentucky

0:50 | College Basketball
Marvin Bagley III Commits to Duke, Aims to Play This Season
Daniel Rapaport
18 minutes ago

Five-star 2018 point guard Immanuel Quickley has committed to Kentucky. Quickley announced his choice on Scout.com.  

The Maryland native is ranked 12th in ESPN's ranking for the class of 2018, and he's the No. 3 point guard in the class. Quickley selected the Wildcats over Kansas and Miami. 

“I just picked Kentucky because of what Coach Cal has done with his point guards and what he’s done putting players like myself in situations to be in the NBA, it’s just crazy,” Quickley said of his choice.

Quickley was also familiar with Calipari from his time playing with the USA U19 national team this summer. 

The point guard is Kentucky's first get for the class of 2018, but John Calipari secured the signatures of six five-star recruits and two four-stars from the class of 2017. Multiple players from that loaded class will likely declare for the NBA draft after one season, which should allow Quickley to earn playing time when he arrives in Lexington. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters