The Federal Bureau of Investigation have charged several college coaches in conjunction with a corruption scheme, reports NBC News.

Oklahoma State assistant Lamont Evans, Auburn assistant Chuck Person, Emanuel Richardson of Arizona and USC assistant Tony Bland have been charged in the corruption scheme.

According to court documents, Evans, Richardson, and Bland received benefits in "excess of $10,000 under a Federal program involving a grant, contract, subsidy, loan, guarantee, insurance and other form of Federal Assistance."

Evans, Richardson, and Bland face a combined 11 charges, including conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, wire fraud conspiracy and travel act conspiracy.

Authorities say that Person agreed to accept $50,000 in bribes from a cooperating witness for the government in exchange for using his position at Auburn to steer student-athletes to retain the services of an agent.

Person is being charged with six counts, including solicitation of bribes, bribery conspiracy, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

A press conference is set for noon on Tuesday to detail the arrests and the charges facing the coaches.

The U.S Attorney for the Southern District of New York says that federal criminal charges have been brought against 10 people.

The college basketball coaches, managers, financial advisors, and representatives of a major international sportswear company will also face charges.