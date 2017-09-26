College Basketball

Four College Assistant Coaches Charged in Corruption Scheme

1:39 | College Football
College Coaches: The Highest Paid Public Employees
Scooby Axson
26 minutes ago

The Federal Bureau of Investigation have charged several college coaches in conjunction with a corruption scheme, reports NBC News.

Oklahoma State assistant Lamont Evans, Auburn assistant Chuck Person, Emanuel Richardson of Arizona and USC assistant Tony Bland have been charged in the corruption scheme.

According to court documents, Evans, Richardson, and Bland received benefits in "excess of $10,000 under a Federal program involving a grant, contract, subsidy, loan, guarantee, insurance and other form of Federal Assistance."

Evans, Richardson, and Bland face a combined 11 charges, including conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, wire fraud conspiracy and travel act conspiracy.

Authorities say that Person agreed to accept $50,000 in bribes from a cooperating witness for the government in exchange for using his position at Auburn to steer student-athletes to retain the services of an agent.

Person is being charged with six counts, including solicitation of bribes, bribery conspiracy, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

A press conference is set for noon on Tuesday to detail the arrests and the charges facing the coaches.

The U.S Attorney for the Southern District of New York says that federal criminal charges have been brought against 10 people.

The college basketball coaches, managers, financial advisors, and representatives of a major international sportswear company will also face charges.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters