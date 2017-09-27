Former UConn Coach Jim Calhoun Hints at Possible Return to Coaching

Jim Calhoun is taking the coaching job at Division-III St. Joseph in Connecticut, Jeff Goodman of ESPN reports.

It was reported last month that Calhoun was thinking about making a return to the sideline with St. Joseph, a program located in West Hartford, Conn. that is just starting and will not start playing until 2018.

"I love the game, I love the kids and the gym is the gym," Calhoun told ESPN.

Calhoun, 75, hasn't coached since he retired from UConn in 2012. He took over the Huskies in 1986 and during his tenure he won three national championship and seven Big East Tournament titles.

St. Joseph is a small private school with less than 3,000 students.