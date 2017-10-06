The University of Louisville placed basketball assistant coaches Kenny Johnson and Jordan Fair on paid leave Friday, the school announced, according to the Courier-Journal.

It's the latest development for Louisville in the FBI's investigation into a college basketball corruption scheme that has already effectively cost head coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich their jobs. Federals investigators allege that Pitino helped a top-rated prospect take a $100,000 bribe to join the the school, facilitated by Adidas.

“We are in the process of executing our due diligence as it relates to an ongoing investigation and feel that this an appropriate step at this time,” interim athletic director Vince Tyra said in a statement. “Our university will continue to fully cooperate with federal authorities in their investigation.”

Last week, Oklahoma State assistant Lamont Evans, Auburn assistant Chuck Person, Emanuel "Book" Richardson of Arizona and USC assistant Tony Bland and six others were each charged in the corruption and fraud scheme.

No one from Louisville has been charged, but the investigation is ongoing.

Pitino had already been suspended by the NCAA for the first five Atlantic Coast Conference games this season, following an investigation into the program's basketball escorts case.

“UofL is committed to ethical behavior and adherence to NCAA rules; any violations will not be tolerated,” Louisville interim president Gregory Postel said in a statement. “We will cooperate fully with any law enforcement or NCAA investigation into the matter.”