UNC's Joel Berry Broke His Hand On a Door After Losing A Video Game

Roy Williams said Joel Berry broke his hand on a door after losing a video game. 

By Daniel Rapaport
October 25, 2017

Athletes have an unfortunate history of sustaining injuries during non-sports activities. Trevor Bauer had to have an ALCS start moved back because he cut his finger repairing a drone. Jason Pierre-Paul literally blew off a good portion of his hand with fireworks. Joel Zumaya may or may not have hurt his wrist by playing too much Guitar Hero. 

The list goes on and on, and it has a new member. North Carolina coach Roy Williams said point guard Joel Berry broke his hand after he lost a video game to teammate Theo Pinson and a team manager. 

UNC announced that Berry will miss about four weeks, which will likely keep him out of UNC's opener on Nov. 10 against Northern Iowa. The Tar Heels are ranked ninth in the preseason AP poll. 

Berry is coming off a junior season in which he was named the NCAA tournament's most outstanding player award after he led the Tar Hells to the national championship. Berry averaged 14.7 points, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals during the regular season and was a shoe-in to start at point guard this year.

We've all been there—losing a video game is no fun. Sometimes you just need to punch something, but you have to know to punch something soft, particularly if you are one of the best players in college basketball. 

