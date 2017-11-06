On the eve of the new season, Alabama freshman point guard Collin Sexton has not been ruled eligible to play by the NCAA, the school announced Monday night.

“We don’t have any further information at this time, but we will continue to cooperate with the NCAA and work toward a resolution that results in Collin’s timely reinstatement,” Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne said in a statement.

Sexton’s lack of clearance is presumably tied the ever-growing FBI investigation into college hoops programs across the country. Kobie Baker, an Alabama basketball administrator, resigned in late September after admitting he was implicated in the probe.

The Crimson Tide is the No. 25 team in the preseason coaches poll and is the top team on the outside of the rankings in the AP Top 25. SI.com ranked Alabama as our No. 21 team.

Sexton was a universal top-ten recruit in the class of 2017 and is considered one of the top prospects for the 2018 NBA draft.