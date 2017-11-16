South Carolina will skip a White House event to honor NCAA champions outside of men's basketball and football, coach Dawn Staley said Thursday according to Grace Raynor of The Post and Courier.

Staley told reporters that it was not a political decision but a scheduling conflict, according to The Post and Courier.

In September, Staley said her team had still not been invited to the White House despite winning the National Championship back in April.

"We did hear from the White House about attending (Friday's event), but we will not be able to attend," Staley said according to The Post and Courier. "As I've been saying since our practices for this season started, all of our focus is on the season ahead. The only invitation we are thinking about is to the 2018 NCAA Tournament."

Staley added that the team will have practice Friday, according to The Post and Courier.

NCAA Champions Day will be a chance for all teams that won title outside of men's basketball and football to come be honored at the White House. In prior years, the women's basketball champion would have its own individual visit to white house, including last year when Connecticut made the trip.