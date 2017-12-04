Report: LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball Looking to Play Professionally Overseas

LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball might be playing pro hoops sooner than expected. 

By Dan Gartland
December 04, 2017

The two youngest Ball brothers, LaMelo and LiAngelo, are looking to play professional basketball overseas, The Vertical’s Shams Charania reports.

LaVar Ball announced Monday that he has withdrawn LiAngelo from UCLA, before he even played a game for the Bruins. LiAngelo was suspended after he and two teammates were caught shoplifting in China. LaVar also pulled LaMelo from Chino Hills High School earlier this fall, just before the start of his junior season. LaMelo will be homeschooled, his father said.

Harrison Gaines, Lonzo Ball’s agent, has been approaching overseas teams this week to inquire about opportunities for the younger two brothers, according to Charania. (Hiring an agent means neither LiAngelo nor LaMelo will be able to play NCAA basketball, though LaVar’s decision to make a signature shoe for LaMelo already made that unlikely.)

LaMelo, 16, is considered a better pro prospect than LiAngelo, 19. The middle Ball was only a three-star college recruit, while the youngest was a five-star prospect. 

