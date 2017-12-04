LiAngelo Ball has withdrawn from the UCLA men's basketball team upon request of his father, LaVar, according to TMZ Sports and ESPN.

"We are exploring other options with Gelo," LaVar Ball told ESPN's Jeff Goodman. "He's out of there."

LiAngelo Ball, 18, was in his freshman year but did not play a game for the Bruins. He was one of three players suspended indefinitely after being arrested for shoplifting on a trip to China before the team's season opener against Georgia Tech.

LiAngelo is the brother of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball, who played just one season at UCLA before declaring for the NBA draft. LaVar Ball also pulled his youngest son, LaMelo, out of Chino Hills High School in favor of home-schooling him for the final two years before college. LaMelo spent much of his summer playing for the Big Ballers AAU basketball team, which is coached by LaVar. LaMelo is committed to UCLA as part of the 2019 class.

The news comes on the same day that ESPN reported that the Los Angeles Lakers have implemented a post-game policy that prohibits media members to interview guests or family members of players after games. LaVar Ball is one of the most vocal sports figures in Los Angeles and has been openly critical of the team and the coaching staff.