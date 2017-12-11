Report: LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball Nearing Deal With Lithuanian Club

The younger Ball brothers are closing in on an agreement to play professionally in Lithuania. 

By Dan Gartland
December 11, 2017

LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball “are in serious discussions” to sign with Lithuanian club BC Prienai, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Jonthan Givony report. The team is expected to decide whether to move forward with the deal in the next 24 to 48 hours, according to the report. 

The teens’ father, LaVar, pulled them from their respective schools earlier this year—first removing LaMelo from Chino Hills High School before the start of his junior basketball season, then withdrawing LiAngelo from UCLA before the freshman even appeared in a game. (LiAngelo and two teammates had been suspended indefinitely after sparking an international incident by shoplifting in China.)

The pair then signed with their older brother Lonzo’s agent, Harrison Gaines, and began weighing their international options. 

The brothers are unlikely to see much action in the domestic league “but could be afforded an opportunity to develop” in Baltic League play, Givony reports

Prienai is one of 10 clubs in the Lithuanian league, playing its home games at a gym with 1,500 seats. The town of Prienai has fewer than 10,000 residents. 

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters