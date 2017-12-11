LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball “are in serious discussions” to sign with Lithuanian club BC Prienai, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Jonthan Givony report. The team is expected to decide whether to move forward with the deal in the next 24 to 48 hours, according to the report.

The teens’ father, LaVar, pulled them from their respective schools earlier this year—first removing LaMelo from Chino Hills High School before the start of his junior basketball season, then withdrawing LiAngelo from UCLA before the freshman even appeared in a game. (LiAngelo and two teammates had been suspended indefinitely after sparking an international incident by shoplifting in China.)

The pair then signed with their older brother Lonzo’s agent, Harrison Gaines, and began weighing their international options.

The brothers are unlikely to see much action in the domestic league “but could be afforded an opportunity to develop” in Baltic League play, Givony reports.

Prienai is one of 10 clubs in the Lithuanian league, playing its home games at a gym with 1,500 seats. The town of Prienai has fewer than 10,000 residents.