Oklahoma's Trae Young Ties NCAA Record With 22 Assists

Oklahoma guard Trae Young tied the NCAA record for most assists in a game with 22 in Tuesday's 105-68 win over Northwestern State. Three other players have tallied 22 assists in a game—Sherman Douglas (Syracuse) in 1989, Tony Fairley (Charleston Southern) in 1987 and Avery Johnson (Southern) in 1988.

Young's total broke the previous Big 12 record of 18, which was set by Doug Gottlieb (Oklahoma State) in 1998 and Michael Johnson (Oklahoma) in 1997.

Young, who leads the nation in scoring with 28.8 points per game, also scored 26 points to go along with his record assist total. He entered the game averaging 8.9 assists per contest, the third highest total in the country.

Young also shook defenders with multiple Shammgod dribbles.

It's the latest sparkling performance by Young in a season that has been full of them. A freshman who played his high school ball in Norman, Okla.—the same town the University of Oklahoma calls home—Young is an early favorite for national player of the year. His playing style has drawn comparisons to Stephen Curry, and he was listed as the 19th best draft prospect in the Front Office's most recent draft big board rankings.