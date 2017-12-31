Watch: USC's Chimezie Metu Ejected After Hitting Shooter In the Groin

This is an easy way to earn an ejection.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 31, 2017

USC forward Chimezie Metu didn't get to spend too much time in Sunday's game against Washington State.

The junior who was averaging 18.6 points and 8.1 rebounds in 31.8 minutes going into Sunday got only seven points and one rebound because he was ejected from the game in the first half.

After getting a dunk of his own, Metu delivered a low-blow to Washington State's Carter Skaggs as he attempted a three-pointer, and Metu was give a Flagrant 2.

For Metu, not only did the punch take him out of the game, but it could also have impact on his draft stock moving forward. Metu is listed as No. 21 on the latest NBA draft big board by Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo.

USC would go on to win the game 89-71 despite losing Metu with more than 25 minutes to play.

