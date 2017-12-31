USC forward Chimezie Metu didn't get to spend too much time in Sunday's game against Washington State.

The junior who was averaging 18.6 points and 8.1 rebounds in 31.8 minutes going into Sunday got only seven points and one rebound because he was ejected from the game in the first half.

After getting a dunk of his own, Metu delivered a low-blow to Washington State's Carter Skaggs as he attempted a three-pointer, and Metu was give a Flagrant 2.

For Metu, not only did the punch take him out of the game, but it could also have impact on his draft stock moving forward. Metu is listed as No. 21 on the latest NBA draft big board by Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo.

WHAT ON EARTH????? pic.twitter.com/AOLy4cqNSI — The Final Horn (@thefinalhornpod) January 1, 2018

USC's Chimezie Metu delivered one of the ugliest plays you'll see in college basketball this year, striking WSU's Carter Skaggs in the groin after a jumper. Metu, an NBA prospect, was ejected. The lack of composure is emblematic of this season for USC. — Nathan Fenno (@nathanfenno) January 1, 2018

One big thing NBA folks have been worried about with Chimezie Metu for a while is maturity and responding well to adversity. Certainly sounds like he didn’t exactly do that tonight. — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) January 1, 2018

USC would go on to win the game 89-71 despite losing Metu with more than 25 minutes to play.