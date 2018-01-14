Watch: West Virginia Player Throws Punch At Texas Tech Fan During Court Storming

When the Texas Tech fans stormed the court after Saturday's 72-71 win over West Virginia, one of the Mountaineers punched one fo the Texas Tech fans.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 14, 2018

On Saturday Texas Tech handed West Virginia its first Big 12 loss of the season as the Red Raiders picked up a 72-71 home victory.

The contest between top-10 teams was tightly contested throughout and went down to the final buzzer.

When the clock hit zero the Texas Tech faithful stormed the court to celebrate the victory for the No. 8 team in the country. During the court storming though, a fan appears to run into a West Virginia player, leading the player to punch the fan before being pulled off the court by his teammates. The player in question appears to be No. 21 Wesley Harris.

You can watch video of the incident below.

Harris is a sophomore forward on the Mountaineers and played 16 minutes in Saturday's loss, scoring eight points and picking up four fouls in his time on the court. For the season Harris is averaging 6.2 points and 4.6 rebounds in 21.3 minutes.

