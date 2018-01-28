Cassius Winston on Michigan State Sexual Abuse Scandal: 'We Have to Listen. We Have to Discuss'

Winston says we will be telling our children about this scandal one day.

By Chris Chavez
January 28, 2018

Michigan State point guard Cassius Winston is not just focusing on basketball amid the university's scandal involving sexual assault allegations and the athletic department.

Michigan State has come under fire after reports of mishandling former university doctor Larry Nassar's sexual abuse of more than 150 women including several Olympians over two decades.

A report by ESPN also alleged that two former players have been accused of raping a woman in 2010. Former student assistant coach Travis Walton was accused of punching a woman at a bar as well as sexually assaulting another.

In the wake of the scandal, university president Lou Anna Simon resigned and athletic director Mark Hollis announced his retirement. The NCAA is also investigating Michigan State. 

Every Last Coward Who Enabled Larry Nassar Must Pay for Their Sins

According to Brendan F. Quinn of The Athletic, Winston was asked whether players are seeking out information or isolating themselves to focus on just basketball.

"You don't put up walls," Winston said. "This is real life. This is a terrible situation. This is something we're going to use to tell our daughters one day, or our sons, especially. You can't ignore it. You've got to listen to it. We have to listen. We have to discuss. That's when you get answers."

Men's basketball head coach Tom Izzo was asked about the allegations and he did not address any specifics but told reporters that he has cooperated with every investigation into his program and would continue to do so.

