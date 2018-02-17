Auburn forward Anfernee McLemore was stretchered off the court late in the first half of Saturday's game against South Carolina.

With less than a minute and a half left in the half, McLemore was playing help defense when South Carolina's Wesley Myers drove toward the basket. Myers pulled up halfway into the paint for a floater and drew a foul on Auburn's Desean Murray. McLemore was standing right behind Murray, who went to the ground after the contact with Myers on his shot attempt. McLemore had started to turn his back and jump for the rebound when Murray hit the ground, and Murray collided with McLemore's left leg, causing McLemore's foot to turn to its side.

McLemore could be heard screaming almost immediately after the injury and was taken off the court on a stretcher. He waved to the crowd as he was wheeled away.

You can see a video of McLemore's injury here. (Warning: this is a graphic injury.)

McLemore is averaging 7.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and a conference-leading 2.7 blocks in 19.7 minutes in his sophomore season for the No. 10 Tigers. South Carolina had a 46-25 lead at halftime.

Auburn has not provided any update on McLemore's status.