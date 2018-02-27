Shaquille O'Neal's son Shareef has committed to UCLA, per 247 Sports. The news comes just days after the ex-Arizona commit re-opened his recruitment after a damning report involving Arizona coach Sean Miller went public.

O'Neal, a 6'9'' forward who plays for Crossroads School in Santa Monica, Calif., is the No. 33 recruit in the class of 2017, per 247 Sports Composite.

Shortly after an ESPN report claimed the FBI had intercepted phone conversations in which Miller discussed a $100,000 payment for DeAndre Ayton's commitment, O'Neal de-committed.

The report was published on Friday night, and O'Neal announced his decision on Saturday. Just three days later, he is now set to become a Bruin.