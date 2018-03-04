Radford became the second team in the nation to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament after Carlik Jones knocked in a game-winning buzzer-beating three-pointer to lift the Highlanders over Liberty in the Big South Championship Sunday.

The game got tied up at 52 with one minute and 10 seconds remaining, but a Radford turnover and a Liberty miss had the Highlanders in position to get the win on the game's final possession. Jones dribbled to his left and pulled up from deep for the game-winner.

Radford is 22-12 on the season and finished second in the Big South during the regular season.

Radford. Going dancing. Thanks to a buzzer beater.

March Madness is herepic.twitter.com/ShcFJ22JZZ — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) March 4, 2018

This will be Radford's first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2009.