Memphis beat Tulsa on an incredibly impressive buzzer-beater in the quarterfinals of the AAC tournament on Thursday.

With the score tied and 3.5 seconds on the clock, Tigers guard Kareem Brewton Jr. took an inbounds pass and streaked down the court. As he neared the three-point line on the left wing, he threw up the kind of floater you usually only see in the paint.

It went in.

WE ARE NOT WORTHY. pic.twitter.com/nknjkUJ3GN — Barstool Memphis (@stoolmemphis) March 9, 2018

Memphis advances to face top-seeded Cincinnati in the semifinals on Saturday. The Tigers (21–12) will likely have to win the conference tournament to qualify for the NCAA tournament—they’re not even in the bubble picture, according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi.