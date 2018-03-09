Watch: Memphis Beats Tulsa on Coast-to-Coast Three-Point Floater

Just an absurd shot by Kareem Brewton Jr. 

By Dan Gartland
March 09, 2018

Memphis beat Tulsa on an incredibly impressive buzzer-beater in the quarterfinals of the AAC tournament on Thursday. 

With the score tied and 3.5 seconds on the clock, Tigers guard Kareem Brewton Jr. took an inbounds pass and streaked down the court. As he neared the three-point line on the left wing, he threw up the kind of floater you usually only see in the paint.

It went in. 

Memphis advances to face top-seeded Cincinnati in the semifinals on Saturday. The Tigers (21–12) will likely have to win the conference tournament to qualify for the NCAA tournament—they’re not even in the bubble picture, according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi. 

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now