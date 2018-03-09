Duke guard Grayson Allen is at it again, getting a Flagrant 1 for an intentional hip check.

In simpler terms, he really just tripped a North Carolina player with his butt, garnering plenty of the usual Allen hate.

Allen is Duke's latest villain of choice, but he's notorious for his tripping.

There have been incidents against Louisville, Florida State and who could forget, the temper tantrum when Duke played Elon.

See the latest trip below.

Grayson Allen is at it again pic.twitter.com/WBxuBbycKb — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 10, 2018

Follow the game here.