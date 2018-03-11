If your favorite team didn't make the NCAA Tournament, there's a chance they may have landed in the 2018 National Invitation Tournament.

The full field of 32 teams was announced on Sunday night after the NCAA Tournament's 68 teams were announced. Among the notable omissions from the tournament included Middle Tennessee, USC, Saint Mary's, Notre Dame, Louisville, Marquette and Oklahoma State.

USC, Saint Mary's, Notre Dame and Baylor locked up No. 1 seeds.

The tournament begins on Tuesday and will conclude on March 29. The semifinals and finals will be held at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The full bracket can be found below:

National Invitational Tournament 2018 Bracket

TCU won last year's NIT.