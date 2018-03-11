Syracuse surprised many when it made the NCAA Tournament Sunday.

While teams like USC and Louisville and Saint Mary's feel like they got snubbed and had to deal with the disappointment of missing out on the Big Dance, the Orange got to experience the joy of seeing its name pop up on the screen.

Syracuse went 20-13 this year, and was 8-10 in the ACC. The Orange got bounced in second round of the ACC Tournament against North Carolina, and with Davidson winning the A-10, it seemed likely that the Orange would wind up on the outside looking in.

Instead, Syracuse claimed the literal last spot in the tournament, just ahead of conference rival Notre Dame.

Orange you glad you're going to The Big Dance?

Syracuse will face Arizona State on Wednesday at 9:10 p.m. EST in a matchup between No. 11 seeds. The winner of that game will face No. 6 TCU in the Round of 64 in the Midwest Region.

The last tme Syracuse made the NCAA Tournament was 2016, when it reached the Final Four as a 10 seed.