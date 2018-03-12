2018 Women’s NCAA Tournament: Printable March Madness Bracket

For the 12th year in a row, the Connecticut Huskies are the top seed in the women’s NCAA tournament. 

By Dan Gartland
March 12, 2018

For the 12th year in a row, the Connecticut Huskies are the top seed in the women’s NCAA tournament. 

The Huskies are joined on the top line by Notre Dame, Mississippi State and Louisville. The 2017 champion, South Carolina, is a No. 2 seed in UConn’s region. 

Oklahoma is the lowest-seeded at-large in the field after sneaking in with a 16–14 record. Other bubble teams to earn selection include Buffalo and Creighton, both No. 11 seeds. Rutgers (20–12), USC (20–11) and West Virginia (21–11) were on the wrong side of the bubble. 

NCAA

Games begin Friday, March 16, at noon. UConn’s first game is Saturday at 11 a.m. against St. Francis (Pa.). 

The regional finals will be played in Albany, Spokane, Kansas City and Lexington, Ky. The Final Four is in Columbus, Ohio, with the championship game on April 1. 

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now