For the 12th year in a row, the Connecticut Huskies are the top seed in the women’s NCAA tournament.

The Huskies are joined on the top line by Notre Dame, Mississippi State and Louisville. The 2017 champion, South Carolina, is a No. 2 seed in UConn’s region.

Oklahoma is the lowest-seeded at-large in the field after sneaking in with a 16–14 record. Other bubble teams to earn selection include Buffalo and Creighton, both No. 11 seeds. Rutgers (20–12), USC (20–11) and West Virginia (21–11) were on the wrong side of the bubble.

NCAA

Games begin Friday, March 16, at noon. UConn’s first game is Saturday at 11 a.m. against St. Francis (Pa.).

The regional finals will be played in Albany, Spokane, Kansas City and Lexington, Ky. The Final Four is in Columbus, Ohio, with the championship game on April 1.