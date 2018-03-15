Loyola-Chicago provided the first major moment in this year's NCAA tournament when Donte Ingram hit a three-pointer from the half-court logo with less than a second remaining to lift the Ramblers over Miami for the upset win.

The 64-62 upset victory of an 11 seed over a 6 seed busted a few brackets, ended the season of one of the teams that finished tied for third in the ACC and sent Loyola fans everywhere into a pure frenzy.

It's one thing for your team to cap off the big upset with an unbelievable shot, but it's a whole other thing when said team hadn't been in the tournament since 1985.

Check out the scene from one of the Chicago bars right by campus after Ingram gave the Ramblers the lead.

Bar 63 at Loyola after the three that took down Miami 🔥🔥🔥



🔊⬆️



(📹: @jon_greenberg/@TheAthleticCHI) pic.twitter.com/fliABzUx0Y — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 15, 2018

Loyola will face Tennessee, the the 3 seed in the South Region, on Saturday.