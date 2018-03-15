Tom Crean is finalizing an agreement to become the next coach at Georgia, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

Crean, who was a college basketball analyst for ESPN this past season, was last coached at Indiana.

He led the Hoosiers from 2008 through 2017 and won the Big Ten regular-season championship twice, and reached the NCAA tournament four times. In the 2012-13 season, Indiana was the preseason No. 1, but the team only reached the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament despite being a 1 seed. He was fired after going 18-16 in 2016-17 when the team opened the year at No. 11 and climbed up as high as No. 3.

Prior to his time in Bloomington, Crean was coach at Marquette for nine seasons starting in 1999. In 2003, led by Dwyane Wade, Crean's Golden Eagles reached the Final Four.

Georgia went 18-15 this season and finished 11th in the SEC, leading to the firing of coach Mark Fox after nine seasons with the Bulldogs. During that span, Georgia only made two NCAA tournament appearances and never finished with more than 21 wins.