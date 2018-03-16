If the University of Maryland Baltimore County upset win over No. 1 Virginia wasn't enough, there's even more drama to the insanity.

UMBC star Jairus Lyles' parents went to UVA, according to USA Today's Sports Dan Wolken.

Wolken spoke to the family who traveled from Maryland and found out this crazy tidbit of information.

His dad, Lester, played four years of football for the team and then went on to play in the NFL.

Jairus Lyles's dad, an all-Met at St Albans, had no interest in Maryland. So instead he went... to Virginia. And peep the byline pic.twitter.com/hUthKaJ1MV — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) March 17, 2018

ESPN reported that his mom Carol said it was "unbelievable to see them whip up on my alma mater."

Lyles led the scoring for the Retrievers with 28 points and three assists.