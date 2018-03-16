UMBC Upset: Jairus Lyles' Parents Went to Virginia

This crazy Cinderella story keeps getting wilder and wilder. 

By Charlotte Carroll
March 16, 2018

If the University of Maryland Baltimore County upset win over No. 1 Virginia wasn't enough, there's even more drama to the insanity. 

UMBC star Jairus Lyles' parents went to UVA, according to USA Today's Sports Dan Wolken.

Wolken spoke to the family who traveled from Maryland and found out this crazy tidbit of information.

His dad, Lester, played four years of football for the team and then went on to play in the NFL.

ESPN reported that his mom Carol said it was "unbelievable to see them whip up on my alma mater."

Lyles led the scoring for the Retrievers with 28 points and three assists. 

