Purdue will be without star center Isaac Haas for the rest of the NCAA tournament after he fractured his right elbow in the Boilermakers’ first-round win over Cal State-Fullerton on Friday, the school announced.

Haas was injured in the second half when he hit his elbow on the floor. He ended up returning to the game and told reporters in the locker room later that he was “fine.”

The school announced just over an hour later, though, that X-rays showed the elbow was fractured and would require surgery. Haas, a senior, has never missed a game in his college career.

Haas is Purdue’s second-leading scorer, averaging 14.9 points per game. He is also averaging 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.

The second-seeded Boilermakers will play the winner of the Arkansas-Butler game in the second round on Sunday.