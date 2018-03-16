Report: Tyrann Mathieu, Texans Agree to 1-Year Deal

Former Cardinals' safety Tyrann Mathieu has reportedly reached an agreement with the Texans for a one-year deal.

By Charlotte Carroll
March 16, 2018

Former Cardinals' safety Tyrann Mathieu has reached an agreement with the Texans for a one-year deal, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

The deal is worth $7 million, according to Schefter. 

Arizona released Mathieu after the two sides couldn't agree on a new contract.

He due a $5 million roster bonus and another $13 million in guarantees on 2018 and 2019 salaries if he stayed on the team. Mathieu said the team asked him to take a pay cut. 

The 25-year-old was a 2013 third-round pick, and he has 11 interceptions and four sacks in 66 games. In 2015, he was named to the Pro Bowl and the NFL All-Pro Team. Last season, he had 78 combined tackles, one sack and two interceptions. 

He tore his left ACL in 2013 and his right one in 2015. 

