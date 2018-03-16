What State Is Lipscomb In?

Lipscomb is located in Nashville, Tenn. It is a Christian university was formerly known as Nashville Bible School and it was founded in 1891 by David Lipscomb and James A. Harding.

In the fall of 2017, the total enrollment at the school was 4,642.

The Bisons compete in the Atlantic Sun conference and they have teams in 15 Division I sports, including men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball and volleyball.

The school won the Atlantic Sun Conference Championship Academic Championship Trophy by having the highest percentage of student-athletes with a GPA of 3.0 or higher the past four years.

This year, the men's basketball team is competing in the NCAA tournament for the first time in its history after winning the conference tournament by upsetting top seed Florida Gulf Coast on the road.