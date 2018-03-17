The University of Maryland Baltimore County may have beat No. 1 Virginia Friday night, but really all of America won Friday.

Why, you ask?

Because Little Ceasers, like many across America, doubted the idea that a No. 16 seed could beat a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Well they were all proven wrong with the historic upset.

And because the company is true to its word, we're all getting free pizza, which honestly is the best kind of pizza.

Because "CRAZY HAPPENED" with a #16 beating a #1 (!!!!), everyone in America gets a free #LittleCaesars Lunch Combo on Monday, April 2nd.



Congratulations & see our OFFICIAL RULES for more details: https://t.co/vHuy8315ee pic.twitter.com/8KGbskGFxt — Little Caesars (@littlecaesars) March 17, 2018

The offer will take place Monday, April 2, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. only, so be sure to mark that date in your calenders.

The lunch combo includes a 4-slice deep dish pepperoni pizza and a 20 oz. Pepsi branded drink.

Long live free pizza and glorious March Madness upsets.