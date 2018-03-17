Little Caesars Will Give Away Free Pizza Courtesy of UMBC Upset Over No. 1 Virginia

Long live free pizza and glorious March Madness upsets. 

By Charlotte Carroll
March 17, 2018

The University of Maryland Baltimore County may have beat No. 1 Virginia Friday night, but really all of America won Friday. 

Why, you ask?

Because Little Ceasers, like many across America, doubted the idea that a No. 16 seed could beat a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Well they were all proven wrong with the historic upset

And because the company is true to its word, we're all getting free pizza, which honestly is the best kind of pizza. 

The offer will take place Monday, April 2, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. only, so be sure to mark that date in your calenders. 

The lunch combo includes a 4-slice deep dish pepperoni pizza and a 20 oz. Pepsi branded drink.

