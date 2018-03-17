Regardless of how surprised you were at UMBC's unimaginable upset over top-seeded Virginia, at least Maryland's governor can say he called it. Governor Larry Hogan not only picked the Retrievers to beat the Cavaliers, he picked UMBC to win it all.

They say a 16 will never upset a 1, but we've been known to beat the odds around here from time to time. #MarchMadness #RetrieverNation pic.twitter.com/t4nu4quUlv — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 15, 2018

Hogan tweeted his bracket more than a day before the Retrievers tipped off their first-round game, boldly predicting wins over No.1-seed Virginia, No. 9-seed Kansas State, No. 4-seed Arizona (already eliminated), No. 2-seed Cincinnati, No. 3-seed Michigan in the Final Four, and No. 3-seed Michigan State in the national title game.

Now seems like an appropriate time to mention that before Friday night's stunning win, UMBC had beaten only one Power Five school (Nebraska) in program history.

But hey, anything could happen, right?