Maryland Governor Picks UMBC to Beat Virginia, Win National Championship

Forget an unthinkable upset of Virginia, Maryland's governor picked UMBC to win it all.

By Connor Grossman
March 17, 2018

Regardless of how surprised you were at UMBC's unimaginable upset over top-seeded Virginia, at least Maryland's governor can say he called it. Governor Larry Hogan not only picked the Retrievers to beat the Cavaliers, he picked UMBC to win it all.

Hogan tweeted his bracket more than a day before the Retrievers tipped off their first-round game, boldly predicting wins over No.1-seed Virginia, No. 9-seed Kansas State, No. 4-seed Arizona (already eliminated), No. 2-seed Cincinnati, No. 3-seed Michigan in the Final Four, and No. 3-seed Michigan State in the national title game.

Now seems like an appropriate time to mention that before Friday night's stunning win, UMBC had beaten only one Power Five school (Nebraska) in program history.

But hey, anything could happen, right?

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now