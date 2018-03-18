Nevada pulled off a 22-point comeback to upset No. 2-seeded Cincinnati 75–73 and advance to the Sweet 16 of the 2018 NCAA tournament. After the game head coach Eric Musselman was seen celebrating shirtless with his players in the locker room.

The Wolf Pack's only lead of the game came with 9.1 seconds remaining when Josh Hall hit a short jumper that would hold up as the final score.

Nevada is showing that no lead is safe. They overcame a 14-point deficit in the second half of the first-round match-up against Texas.

Watch Musselman's celebration below:

It's not the first time that Musselman has gone shirtless to celebrate. He took his shirt off last year when the Wold Pack won their first-ever Mountain West regular season title.

Naked Musselman is becoming an annual March tradition at Lawlor. pic.twitter.com/BoRl4Lx6NI — Chris Murray (@MurrayRGJ) March 5, 2017

Nevada will play Loyola-Chicago in the Sweet 16 on Thursday in Atlanta. Kentucky, which is a No. 5 seed, is the highest-remaining seed left in that respective region.