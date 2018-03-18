The first day of second round games on Saturday may have started with two routine wins by two of the tournament's top seeds and title contenders, as No. 1 Villanova and No. 2 Duke cruised to 20-point-plus victories, but the evening ended with some close contests and exciting finishes. No. 11 Loyola-Chicago continued its fairytale run, knocking off No. 3-seed Tennessee in the final seconds to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1985, while Gonzaga held off an inspired Ohio State rally to advance.

Which teams will round out the Sweet 16 on Sunday? The day opens up with two Big Ten teams in action, as second-seeded Purdue takes on No. 10 Butler, likely without senior center Isaac Haas, and No. 3 Michigan State looks to deny an upset bid from No. 11 Syracuse. The second round ends with a “Country Roads” showdown, as Jon Elmore and No. 13-seed Marshall face No. 3 West Virginia.

Below you’ll find recaps of every game of the second round's opening day, along with a full schedule and TV guide for a look at what’s ahead. Follow along for results and updates on all of the games as the final buzzer sounds, and click here for a live look at the bracket.

Sunday's Schedule

12:10 p.m., CBS

No. 10 Butler vs. No. 2 Purdue

2:40 p.m., CBS

No. 11 Syracuse vs. No. 3 Michigan State

5:15 p.m., CBS

No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 2 North Carolina

6:10 p.m., TNT

No. 7 Nevada vs. No. 2 Cincinnati

7:10 p.m., TBS

No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 4 Auburn

7:40 p.m., truTV

No. 16 UMBC vs. No. 9 Kansas State

8:40 p.m., TNT

No. 9 Florida State vs. No. 1 Xavier

9:40 p.m., TBS

No. 13 Marshall vs. No. 5 West Virginia