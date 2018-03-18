Michigan freshman Jordan Poole added to the drama of the NCAA tournament Saturday when he hit a game-winning buzzer-beating three-pointer to lift the Wolverines over Houston and into the Sweet 16.

After the game, Poole explained that despite having not scored in the second half of Saturday's game prior to the final shot, his coach had confidence in him and the play they chose to ran because they had practiced it so much.

Well, in addition to good work in practice, coach John Beilein had another reason to trust Poole: he made practically the exact same shot to win a game in high school.

It turns out, the Cougars are not the first victims of the last-second Jordan Poole deep-three from the right wing.

He even fell and had the same leg kick on both shots.

Last season, Michigan lost in the Sweet 16 against Oregon 69-68. The Wolverines, who are the 3-seed in the West Region, will face the winner of 2-seed North Carolina vs 7-seed Texas A&M in the Sweet 16 Thursday in Los Angeles.