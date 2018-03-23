Duke and Syracuse will meet up in Omaha, Neb. in a Midwest region Sweet 16 game that features the two winningest coaches in Division I men's basketball history.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski and his 2-seed Blue Devils have had one of the easiest tournament runs of the teams remaining. Duke had no trouble taking care of 15-seed Iona in an 89-67 win in the first round, and then Marvin Bagley III and Gary Trent Jr. combined for 40 points and 14 rebounds in an 87-62 win over 7-seed Rhode Island.

Jim Boeheim's Orange have not had as simple of a path t this point, as they started their tournament on Wednesday in a First Four game against Arizona State. After taking care of the Sun Devils 60-56, 11-seed Syracuse rallied off a pair of upsets, first taking down 6-seed TCU 57-52 and then knocking off 3-seed Michigan State 55-53 in Detroit.

Duke is 3-3 in its last 6 regional semifinal games going back to 2009. Two of the three times the Blue Devils advanced past the Sweet 16 since 2009, they won the national championship (2010 and 2015). After losing its first three Sweet 16 games following its 2003 national championship, Syracuse has won three straight regional semifinal games since 2012, and reached the Final Four in 2013 and 2016.

The ACC rivals met earlier this season in Cameron Indoor Stadium and the Blue Devils picked up a 60-44 win as Bagley scored 19 points off the bench on eight-for-nine shooting in his first game back after missing four games due to right knee sprain.

How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 23

Time: 9:37 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch online with March Madness Live.