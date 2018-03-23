Villanova and West Virginia play each other in Boston in an East region Sweet 16 matchup Friday.

The Wildcats are the 1-seed in the region and showed why they deserved it during the opening weekend of the tournament. Villanova made light work of 16-seed Radford in an 87-61 game in the first round, and then they disposed of 9-seed Alabama 81-58 in their second contest.

The Mountaineers have reached this point in a similarly easy fashion. The 5-seed in the East started its tournament by running through 12-seed Murray State 85-68 and then dismantling 13-seed Marshall 94-71.

Villanova has only advanced past the Sweet 16 twice in its last 10 NCAA tournament appearances, losing in the Final Four to eventual national champion North Carolina in 2009 and winning the national championship over North Carolina in 2016. West Virginia has been bounced in the Sweet 16 in two of the last three years, getting blown out by Kentucky in 2015 and then losing by three to Gonzaga last season. The last time the Mountaineers advanced past the regional semifinals was 2010, when they lost to eventual national champion Duke in the Final Four.

How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 23

Time: 7:27 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: You can watch the game online with March Madness Live.