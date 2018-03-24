Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Gets Her Own Bobblehead

Loyola-Chicago's 98-year-old chaplain, Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt, has become a national treasure as the Ramblers have made a run to the Final Four.

Sister Jean has become the face of Loyola and naturally, the next logical step is getting a bobblehead.

You can preorder one for $25 from the Bobblehead Hall of Fame. It will be licensed by Loyola-Chicago, and part of the proceeds going to the Loyola Athletic Fund and the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Sister Jean was made into a bobblehead before, with some lucky fans owning versions from Sister Jean bobblehead night in 2011 and 2015.

Loyola will play Florida State–Michigan game in the Final Four on March 31 in San Antonio, Texas.

And don't worry, Sister Jean will be able to get onto the raised court at the game. So be prepared for plenty more Sister Jean appearances this week.