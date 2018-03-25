Twitter Joked About Duke vs. Kansas Overtime Delaying 60 Minutes' Stormy Daniels Interview

The Duke vs. Kansas game delayed the start of Stormy Daniels' interview on 60 Minutes.

By Chris Chavez
March 25, 2018

Duke's Grayson Allen missed a buzzer-beater to send Duke to the Final Four, which resulted in overtime against Kansas in the Midwest Regional of the 2018 NCAA tournament.

After the game, CBS was set to air a 60 Minutes interview with adult film star Stormy Daniels speaking out about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump, which took place more than a decade ago. Anderson Cooper conducted the interview and examines the possible legal and political ramifications of a $130,000 payment from Trump's attorney Michael Cohen to Daniels. President Trump has denied any affair with Daniels. The interview was scheduled for 7 p.m. ET but the game went into overtime and delayed the start of the show.

Here's what Twitter had to say when the game went into overtime:

Kansas ended up winning the game 85–81 in overtime. 

