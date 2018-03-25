Duke's Grayson Allen missed a buzzer-beater to send Duke to the Final Four, which resulted in overtime against Kansas in the Midwest Regional of the 2018 NCAA tournament.

After the game, CBS was set to air a 60 Minutes interview with adult film star Stormy Daniels speaking out about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump, which took place more than a decade ago. Anderson Cooper conducted the interview and examines the possible legal and political ramifications of a $130,000 payment from Trump's attorney Michael Cohen to Daniels. President Trump has denied any affair with Daniels. The interview was scheduled for 7 p.m. ET but the game went into overtime and delayed the start of the show.

Here's what Twitter had to say when the game went into overtime:

The White House hopes they play 15 overtimes — Harvey Araton (@HarveyAraton) March 25, 2018

CBS can’t be happy. Overtime further delaying a certain interview that has been hyped for awhile. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) March 25, 2018

You know every time Jim Nantz has to do a Stormy Daniels promo, it’s killing his soul. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) March 25, 2018

Stormy put on hold. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) March 25, 2018

Delaying 60 Minutes: another thing for America to blame Grayson Allen for. — Jason Gay (@jasongay) March 25, 2018

After 40 minutes, 60 minutes is going to have to wait. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 25, 2018

This game is fantastic and needed overtime. Sorry Stormy Daniels. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) March 25, 2018

lotta ppl waiting to see a pornographic movie star are getting impatient. — El Flaco (@bomani_jones) March 25, 2018

Wonder if Stormy is watching the game. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) March 25, 2018

At 7PM, millions of Americans will turn on CBS in hopes of seeing the downfall of one of the most disliked and divisive people in the country . . . Grayson Allen — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) March 25, 2018

Stormy has gotta be pissed at these refs right now. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) March 25, 2018

It’s good to be CBS. pic.twitter.com/H6k0d2sceg — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) March 25, 2018

Kansas ended up winning the game 85–81 in overtime.