Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton issued a statement Sunday in which he addressed the way he acted in his post-game interview with CBS reporter Dana Jacobson.

With the Seminoles down 58-54 and time ticking away, Michigan's Duncan Robinson rebounded a missed three from Florida State's PJ Savoy. As Robinson collected the ball in the corner with about 13 seconds left, the Seminoles did not foul, and instead let Robinson run out the clock.

Jacobson asked Hamilton about his decision to not foul after the game and he responded, "the game was over." Many criticized the coach's decision and his behavior in the interview, and addressed that in his statement below.

I am so proud of this team. Last night our players fought so hard, like they have all season, and especially during our NCAA tournament run. I have been a head basketball coach for a long time, and this group represented the very best college athletics has to offer in their connectedness, selflessness and love for one another. The intense rush of emotions in our locker room after the game reflected this, and I was impacted by it. In the minutes immediately following I was interviewed by Dana Jacobson of CBS. I did not initially respond to her questions as I would have liked, and she was doing her job in asking them. The combination of the drama and the raw emotion of athletics and the critical analysis of it make for compelling television but not always for level-headed interviews with the participants who must immediately manage both. I wish I could have done better. I would like to again congratulate Coach Beilein and the University of Michigan on a fine effort. We wish them the very best in San Antonio.

Hamilton has been the coach at Florida State since 2002 and has made the NCAA tournament six times with the Seminoles. Prior to that, he was at Oklahoma State from 1986-1990 and Miami from 1990-2000, where he made three NCAA tournament appearances.

Michigan will face Loyola-Chicago in the Final Four in San Antonio on Saturday.