Michigan's Charles Matthews might be the last person in America who doesn't know who Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt is.

In case I'm wrong and you're the last person in America who doesn't know who she is, let's backtrack. Sister Jean is March Madness' 98-year-old sweetheart in disguise as Loyola–Chicago's team chaplain. She's a viral sensation and on a mission from God.

I can't actually confirm that part, but I'd say it's a pretty good guess.

But after the Wolverines' win, Matthews had this to say about everyone's favorite nun.

"I don't know who Sister Jean is," he said. "No disrespect."

The exchange happens about the four-minute mark.

Hear from Michigan after securing a spot in the #FinalFour! https://t.co/ZBHKYI71N9 — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 25, 2018

That's impressive you don't know she is by now. Or you're playing us all to make the buildup to this game even more insane.

Either way, if Sister Jean hears about this, I'm sure there's some sass to be had.

We'll find out when Loyola takes on Michigan in the Final Four in San Antonio, Texas, next Saturday.