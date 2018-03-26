Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt has captured America's hearts during March Madness as Loyola-Chicago makes its Cinderella run in the NCAA tournament.

The team's 98-year-old chaplain is the Ramblers biggest fan, cheering on the team one incredible win after the next.

Since Loyola has made it to the Final Four, America gets even more Sister Jean, and the story has also resulted in a ridiculous amount of merchandise sales with her face all over t-shirts, bobbleheads and more.

But none of the sales are benefiting her personally. Sister Jean "gave her blessing" for the school to use her name and image, according to an ESPN. The money will benefit Loyola Athletics Fund and the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Sales at Fanatics.com, an official partner of Loyola, have skyrocketed. During the week leading up to the Sweet 16, Loyola merchandise was up 500% on Fanatics.com, reports the Chicago Tribune.

You can rock t-shirts with her face and classic saying "Worship. Work and win," through t-shirts from Fanatics. Or you can buy a "Loyola Baketball Powered by Sister Jean shirt."

​

There is also merchandise through Amazon such as this "Air Jean" t-shirt and this "Sr. Jean is my homegirl" shirt.

Since there are some unlicensed products out there, for royalties to go the correct people, its recommended to buy through Fanatics.com or the school's bookstore website.

While Sister Jean will undoubtedly be all over the news this week, catch her Ramblers taking on Michigan in the Final Four in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday.