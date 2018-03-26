The women’s Final Four field is almost set after UConn breezed by South Carolina on Monday night.

Mississippi State and Louisville qualified with Elite Eight wins on Sunday and the final spot in the national semifinals will go to the winner of Monday night’s Notre Dame-Oregon game.

The Huskies beat the Gamecocks 94–65 in Albany, with all five starters scoring in double figures. South Carolina was led by four-time All-America choice A’ja Wilson, who scored a game-high 27 points but was one of only two Gamecocks players in double figures. This is the 11th straight year in which the Huskies have advanced to the Final Four.

Louisville ended No. 6 Oregon State’s run with a 76–43 win in Lexington on Sunday and Mississippi State dispatched No. 3 UCLA 89–73 in Kansas City.

This year’s Final Four is in Columbus, Ohio, with the semifinals on Friday and the championship game on Sunday.